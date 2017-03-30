Jenna Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jenna Lee, PA-C
Overview
Jenna Lee, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Omaha, NE.
Jenna Lee works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Arbor Heights Family Medicine PC8720 Frederick St Ste 100, Omaha, NE 68124 Directions (402) 397-0700
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jenna Lee?
Jenna is so friendly and very caring she puts you first.
About Jenna Lee, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1467695643
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenna Lee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jenna Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jenna Lee works at
Jenna Lee has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Lee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.