Jenna Manning, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jenna Manning, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Pompano Beach, FL. They graduated from NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Boca Medical Center.

Jenna Manning works at Broward Medical Specialists in Pompano Beach, FL with other offices in Delray Beach, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Broward Medical Specialists
    1600 N Federal Hwy # A, Pompano Beach, FL 33062 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (754) 888-5656
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2
    ExpressDocs Urgent Care
    14530 S Military Trl Ste A1-A5, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 381-0260
    Monday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 8:00pm
    Saturday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Sunday
    9:00am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • West Boca Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Asthma
Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Asthma

Treatment frequency



Allergy Shots
Allergy Testing
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Blood Pressure Management
Common Cold
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Gynecologic Disorders
Hypertension
Influenza (Flu)
Strep Throat
Venipuncture
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Oscar Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Pam M — Dec 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jenna Manning, PA-C

    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1558873034
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NOVA SOUTHEASTERN UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School
    • Florida Atlantic University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jenna Manning, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Manning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jenna Manning has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jenna Manning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Jenna Manning. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Manning.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Manning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Manning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

