Jenna Pastorelli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Jenna Pastorelli
Overview of Jenna Pastorelli
Jenna Pastorelli is a Nurse Practitioner in Santa Monica, CA.
Jenna Pastorelli's Office Locations
UCLA Spine Center1131 Wilshire Blvd Ste 100, Santa Monica, CA 90401 Directions (310) 319-3475Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Jenna Pastorelli, N.P. is a caring individual who listened to my report of issues, examined me and appropriately ordered tests. She explained the possibilities and what she believed the issue to be but wanted to get test results before continuing with a diagnosis (like any good practitioner would do). Very personable and friendly. I look forward to continued care with her.
About Jenna Pastorelli
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1164075289
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenna Pastorelli accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jenna Pastorelli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Jenna Pastorelli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Pastorelli.
