Jenna Sackenheim, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Sackenheim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jenna Sackenheim, PA-C
Overview
Jenna Sackenheim, PA-C is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC.
Jenna Sackenheim works at
Locations
-
1
Novant Health Infectious Disease Specialists - Rowan911 W Henderson St Ste 120, Salisbury, NC 28144 Directions (704) 951-1127
Insurance Accepted
- Ambetter
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jenna Sackenheim?
About Jenna Sackenheim, PA-C
- Emergency Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1184100547
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenna Sackenheim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jenna Sackenheim works at
Jenna Sackenheim has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Sackenheim.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Sackenheim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Sackenheim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.