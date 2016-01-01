Jenna Sullivan, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Sullivan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jenna Sullivan, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jenna Sullivan, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Minneapolis, MN.
Jenna Sullivan works at
Locations
1
North Memorial Health Clinic – New Hope651 Nicollet Mall Ste 277, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- North Memorial Health
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Federal Employee Program (FEP)
- First Health
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PreferredOne
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Jenna Sullivan, PA-C
- Family Medicine
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Sullivan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Sullivan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.