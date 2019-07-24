Jenna Zaffke, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Zaffke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jenna Zaffke, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jenna Zaffke, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Fargo, ND.
Jenna Zaffke works at
Locations
Essentia Health-West Fargo Clinic1401 13th Ave E, West Fargo, ND 58078 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Jenna takes the time to listen to any questions or concerns I may have. She is an upbeat, empathetic, knowledgable medical professional. I have and will continue to recommend her to family and friends.
About Jenna Zaffke, APRN
- Family Medicine
- English
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Jenna Zaffke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jenna Zaffke accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jenna Zaffke works at
