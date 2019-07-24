See All Family Doctors in West Fargo, ND
Jenna Zaffke, APRN Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jenna Zaffke, APRN

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jenna Zaffke, APRN is a Family Medicine Specialist in West Fargo, ND. 

Jenna Zaffke works at Essentia Health-West Fargo Clinic in West Fargo, ND. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Essentia Health-West Fargo Clinic
    1401 13th Ave E, West Fargo, ND 58078 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jenna Zaffke?

    Jul 24, 2019
    Jenna takes the time to listen to any questions or concerns I may have. She is an upbeat, empathetic, knowledgable medical professional. I have and will continue to recommend her to family and friends.
    — Jul 24, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jenna Zaffke, APRN
    How would you rate your experience with Jenna Zaffke, APRN?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jenna Zaffke to family and friends

    Jenna Zaffke's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jenna Zaffke

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jenna Zaffke, APRN.

    About Jenna Zaffke, APRN

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1558777235
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Essentia Health-Fargo

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jenna Zaffke, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jenna Zaffke is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jenna Zaffke has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jenna Zaffke has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jenna Zaffke works at Essentia Health-West Fargo Clinic in West Fargo, ND. View the full address on Jenna Zaffke’s profile.

    Jenna Zaffke has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jenna Zaffke.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jenna Zaffke, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jenna Zaffke appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.