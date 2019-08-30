Jennette Brickman, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennette Brickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennette Brickman, LMHC
Overview
Jennette Brickman, LMHC is a Counselor in Clearwater, FL.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 28870 US Highway 19 N Ste 360, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 773-9297
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennette Brickman?
I am grateful for Dr Brickman! She is compassionate, yet provides helpful advise toward my self improvement.
About Jennette Brickman, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1730198953
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennette Brickman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennette Brickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
29 patients have reviewed Jennette Brickman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennette Brickman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennette Brickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennette Brickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.