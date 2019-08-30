See All Counselors in Clearwater, FL
Jennette Brickman, LMHC Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jennette Brickman, LMHC

Counseling
4.2 (29)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jennette Brickman, LMHC is a Counselor in Clearwater, FL. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Ncc Proch, LMHC
Ncc Proch, LMHC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    28870 US Highway 19 N Ste 360, Clearwater, FL 33761 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (727) 773-9297
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennette Brickman?

    Aug 30, 2019
    I am grateful for Dr Brickman! She is compassionate, yet provides helpful advise toward my self improvement.
    EEB — Aug 30, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennette Brickman, LMHC
    How would you rate your experience with Jennette Brickman, LMHC?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennette Brickman to family and friends

    Jennette Brickman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennette Brickman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennette Brickman, LMHC.

    About Jennette Brickman, LMHC

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730198953
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennette Brickman, LMHC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennette Brickman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennette Brickman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    29 patients have reviewed Jennette Brickman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennette Brickman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennette Brickman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennette Brickman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennette Brickman, LMHC?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.