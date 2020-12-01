Jennie Brightup, LCMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennie Brightup is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennie Brightup, LCMFT
Offers telehealth
Jennie Brightup, LCMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Andover, KS.
Bright Hope Therapy, LLC310 W Central Ave Ste D, Andover, KS 67002 Directions (316) 641-1707
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Jennie is the the best therapist I've had. She is caring and honest. She helped me through so many tough times. I would not be where I am today without her. I feel truly blessed because of her.
About Jennie Brightup, LCMFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1801223235
Jennie Brightup accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
