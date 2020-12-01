See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Andover, KS
Jennie Brightup, LCMFT

Marriage & Family Therapy
Overview

Jennie Brightup, LCMFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Andover, KS. 

Jennie Brightup works at Bright Hope Therapy, LLC in Andover, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Bright Hope Therapy, LLC
    310 W Central Ave Ste D, Andover, KS 67002 (316) 641-1707

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Adjustment Disorder
Anxiety
Behavioral Disorders
Bipolar Disorder
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Counseling Services
Couples Therapy
Depressive Disorders
Family Counseling
Grief
Grief Therapy
Individual Therapy
Marital and Family Psychotherapy
Marital Counseling
Marital Therapy
Panic Attack
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
Psychotherapy Services
Relationship Issues
Stress
Stress Management
    Ratings & Reviews
    Dec 01, 2020
    Jennie is the the best therapist I've had. She is caring and honest. She helped me through so many tough times. I would not be where I am today without her. I feel truly blessed because of her.
    Jordan — Dec 01, 2020
    About Jennie Brightup, LCMFT

    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    • English
    • 1801223235
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennie Brightup, LCMFT is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennie Brightup is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Jennie Brightup has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Jennie Brightup works at Bright Hope Therapy, LLC in Andover, KS. View the full address on Jennie Brightup's profile.

    Jennie Brightup has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennie Brightup.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennie Brightup, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennie Brightup appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

