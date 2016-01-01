See All General Surgeons in Willoughby, OH
Jennie Spencer, PA

General Surgery
5.0 (1)
Map Pin Small Willoughby, OH
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jennie Spencer, PA

Jennie Spencer, PA is a General Surgery Specialist in Willoughby, OH. 

Jennie Spencer works at Lake Health General Surgery SOM Center in Willoughby, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennie Spencer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lake Health SOM Center Surgery
    5105 Som Center Rd Ste 107, Willoughby, OH 44094 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 953-5712

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • West Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jennie Spencer, PA

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1427215771
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennie Spencer, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennie Spencer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennie Spencer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennie Spencer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennie Spencer works at Lake Health General Surgery SOM Center in Willoughby, OH. View the full address on Jennie Spencer’s profile.

    Jennie Spencer has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennie Spencer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennie Spencer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennie Spencer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

