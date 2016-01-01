See All Counselors in Pittsburgh, PA
Jennie Williams, LPC

Counseling
5.0 (3)
Jennie Williams, LPC is a Counselor in Pittsburgh, PA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    1370 Old Freeport Rd Ste 2B, Pittsburgh, PA 15238 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (412) 641-6361
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • Cigna

    5.0
    About Jennie Williams, LPC

    • Counseling
    • English
    • 1336200484
    Jennie Williams, LPC is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennie Williams is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennie Williams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    3 patients have reviewed Jennie Williams. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennie Williams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennie Williams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennie Williams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

