Jennifer Alderman, PA-C
Offers telehealth
Jennifer Alderman, PA-C is a Family Medicine Specialist in Salisbury, NC.
Jennifer Alderman works at
Novant Health Rowan Family Physicians650 Julian Rd, Salisbury, NC 28147 Directions (704) 908-2272
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1225182686
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
- Novant Health Thomasville Medical Center
Jennifer Alderman accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Alderman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
