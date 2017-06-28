Jennifer Allen, PA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Allen, PA
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jennifer Allen, PA
Jennifer Allen, PA is an Urology Specialist in Carmichael, CA.
Jennifer Allen works at
Jennifer Allen's Office Locations
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave Ste 290, Carmichael, CA 95608 Directions (916) 961-2514Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Centene
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Kaiser Permanente
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Value Options
- Western Health Advantage
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Jennifer Allen is a wonderful professional and really takes the time to help you get through what can be an overwhelming time.....she gave me advice and instructions on what to do and the results were a relief. Dr Jennifer Allen did explain a great deal to me and really cares. Thank you for helping me!
About Jennifer Allen, PA
- Urology
- English
- 1255779450
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Jennifer Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Allen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Allen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Allen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.