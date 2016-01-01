Jennifer Alvarez, MA is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Alvarez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Overview
Jennifer Alvarez, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Augusta, GA.
Jennifer Alvarez works at
Locations
-
1
Tree of Life Psychotherapy, LLC3540 Wheeler Rd Ste 619, Augusta, GA 30909 Directions (706) 733-0333Tuesday8:15am - 3:00pmWednesday8:00am - 3:00pmThursday8:00am - 3:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Behavioral
- Cigna
- CompPsych
- Humana
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Jennifer Alvarez, MA
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1316174212
Education & Certifications
- Furman University
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Alvarez accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Alvarez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Alvarez works at
Jennifer Alvarez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Alvarez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Alvarez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Alvarez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.