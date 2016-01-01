See All Family And Marriage Counselors in Augusta, GA
Jennifer Alvarez, MA

Marriage & Family Therapy
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Alvarez, MA is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Augusta, GA. 

Jennifer Alvarez works at Tree of Life Psychotherapy, LLC in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tree of Life Psychotherapy, LLC
    3540 Wheeler Rd Ste 619, Augusta, GA 30909 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 733-0333
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm

Addiction Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Couples Therapy Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dissociative Disorder Chevron Icon
Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) Chevron Icon
Grief Chevron Icon
Individual Therapy Chevron Icon
Marital Therapy Chevron Icon
Marriage Break-Up Chevron Icon
Panic Attack Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy Services Chevron Icon
Relationship Issues Chevron Icon
Stress Chevron Icon
    About Jennifer Alvarez, MA

    Specialties
    • Marriage & Family Therapy
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1316174212
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Furman University
    Undergraduate School

