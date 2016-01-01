Jennifer Baker, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Baker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Baker, ARNP
Overview of Jennifer Baker, ARNP
Jennifer Baker, ARNP is a Pediatrics Specialist in Issaquah, WA.
Jennifer Baker works at
Jennifer Baker's Office Locations
-
1
Virginia Mason Medical Center100 NE Gilman Blvd # F, Issaquah, WA 98027 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Baker?
About Jennifer Baker, ARNP
- Pediatrics
- English
- Female
- 1245766880
Hospital Affiliations
- Virginia Mason Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Baker accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jennifer Baker using Healthline FindCare.
Jennifer Baker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Baker works at
Jennifer Baker has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Baker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Baker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Baker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.