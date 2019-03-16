Overview

Jennifer Balint, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Hamtramck, MI. They specialize in Physician Assistant (PA), has 6 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak and DMC Sinai-Grace Hospital.



Jennifer Balint works at EPIC Health in Hamtramck, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI and Ferndale, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.