Jennifer Balsano, FNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Balsano, FNP-C

Jennifer Balsano, FNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Houston, TX. 

Jennifer Balsano works at Under Construction in Houston, TX with other offices in Port Arthur, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Balsano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Under Construction
    6410 Fannin St Ste 230, Houston, TX 77030 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (832) 325-7325
  2. 2
    Gulf Coast Health Center
    2548 Memorial Blvd, Port Arthur, TX 77640 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 983-1161
  3. 3
    Gene E Jones MD PA
    4640 9th Ave Ste 103, Port Arthur, TX 77642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (409) 982-9222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Birth Control
Family Planning Services
Menopause
Birth Control
Family Planning Services
Menopause

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Jennifer Balsano, FNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699116277
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • University of Texas At Galveston / Medical Branch
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Balsano, FNP-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Balsano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Balsano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Balsano has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Balsano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Balsano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Balsano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

