Jennifer Banda, CNM

Midwifery
2.8 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Banda, CNM

Jennifer Banda, CNM is a Midwife in Puyallup, WA. They graduated from Seattle University, Seattle, WA and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center.

Jennifer Banda works at Franciscan Specialty Clinic on Canyon Road in Puyallup, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Banda's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Specialty Clinic on Canyon Road
    15214 Canyon Rd E Ste 205, Puyallup, WA 98375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Medical Clinic at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Saturday
    9:00am - 1:00pm
    Ratings & Reviews

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Sep 23, 2022
    Jennifer is a great midwife. She has a calm and direct but pleasant demeanor. She is very knowledgeable and I appreciate her taking the time to review my chart before our first appt as I've had a pregnancy loss and didn't have to re-tell everything of my history since it's already available to her - this is not something every provider takes the time to do.
    Sep 23, 2022
    Photo: Jennifer Banda, CNM
    About Jennifer Banda, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1629492673
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Seattle University, Seattle, WA
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph Medical Center

