Jennifer Beathe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Beathe, PSY
Overview
Jennifer Beathe, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Anchorage, AK.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
- 1 2550 Denali St Ste 1608, Anchorage, AK 99503 Directions (907) 272-0855
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Beathe?
Dr. Beathe is amazing. Her support was very helpful to me while dealing with a difficult issue. She listened well, but also provided practical advice that helped guide me through a tough time.
About Jennifer Beathe, PSY
- Clinical Psychology
- English
- 1912191834
Frequently Asked Questions
19 patients have reviewed Jennifer Beathe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Beathe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Beathe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Beathe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.