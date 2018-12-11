See All Clinical Psychologists in Anchorage, AK
Jennifer Beathe, PSY Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jennifer Beathe, PSY

Clinical Psychology
4.4 (19)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jennifer Beathe, PSY is a Clinical Psychologist in Anchorage, AK. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    2550 Denali St Ste 1608, Anchorage, AK 99503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (907) 272-0855

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.4
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(16)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Jennifer Beathe?

Dec 11, 2018
Dr. Beathe is amazing. Her support was very helpful to me while dealing with a difficult issue. She listened well, but also provided practical advice that helped guide me through a tough time.
AK — Dec 11, 2018
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Jennifer Beathe, PSY
How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Beathe, PSY?
  • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Beathe to family and friends

Jennifer Beathe's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Jennifer Beathe

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Beathe, PSY.

About Jennifer Beathe, PSY

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Specialties
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1912191834
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Beathe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

19 patients have reviewed Jennifer Beathe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Beathe.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Beathe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Beathe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Jennifer Beathe, PSY?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.