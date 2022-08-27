Jennifer Bednar, LD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Bednar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Bednar, LD
Overview
Jennifer Bednar, LD is a Midwife in Fargo, ND.
Jennifer Bednar works at
Locations
-
1
Essentia Health-South University Clinic (Fargo)1702 University Dr S, Fargo, ND 58103 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:15pmTuesday8:00am - 5:15pmWednesday8:00am - 5:15pmThursday8:00am - 5:15pmFriday8:00am - 5:15pm
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Bednar?
She takes an interest in her patients and cares how to they are doing
About Jennifer Bednar, LD
- Midwifery
- English
- 1083865620
Hospital Affiliations
- Essentia Health-Fargo
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Bednar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Bednar accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Jennifer Bednar using Healthline FindCare.
Jennifer Bednar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Bednar works at
Jennifer Bednar has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Bednar.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Bednar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Bednar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.