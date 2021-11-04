Jennifer Bell accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Bell, LPC
Overview
Jennifer Bell, LPC is a Counselor in Roanoke, VA.
Jennifer Bell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lifeforce Counseling and Consulting LLC4800 Pleasant Hill Dr Ste 202, Roanoke, VA 24018 Directions (540) 309-5795
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Bell?
Jennifer is wonderful. She handles issues with compassion and true empathy. She cares deeply about her clients. She works hard to help you heal and move forward.
About Jennifer Bell, LPC
- Counseling
- English
- 1801153960
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Bell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Bell works at
24 patients have reviewed Jennifer Bell. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Bell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Bell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Bell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.