Jennifer Billingsley, WHNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Billingsley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Billingsley, WHNP
Overview of Jennifer Billingsley, WHNP
Jennifer Billingsley, WHNP is an Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nurse Practitioner in Phoenix, AZ.
Jennifer Billingsley works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jennifer Billingsley's Office Locations
-
1
Camelback Women's Health - Paradise Valley11209 N Tatum Blvd Ste 255, Phoenix, AZ 85028 Directions (602) 494-5050Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Camelback Women's Health - Biltmore4530 N 32nd St Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85018 Directions (602) 468-3912Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Guardian
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Billingsley?
I had a scary early pregnancy situation and Jenn handled everything in a professional and delicate manner. So many clinics refused to see me because I just needed this one appointment, but Camelback Women's Health made time for me and treated me with respect. I had a miscarriage, but I was in good hands many miles from home.
About Jennifer Billingsley, WHNP
- Obstetrics & Gynecologic Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1861862989
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Billingsley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Billingsley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Billingsley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Billingsley works at
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Billingsley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Billingsley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Billingsley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Billingsley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.