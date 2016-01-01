See All Family Doctors in Leland, NC
Jennifer Blevins, FNP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jennifer Blevins, FNP

Family Medicine
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jennifer Blevins, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Leland, NC. 

Jennifer Blevins works at Novant Health Express at Walgreens - Leland in Leland, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Express at Walgreens - Leland
    319 Village Rd NE, Leland, NC 28451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 255-5629
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Be the first to leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Blevins?

    Photo: Jennifer Blevins, FNP
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Blevins, FNP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Blevins to family and friends

    Jennifer Blevins' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Blevins

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Blevins, FNP.

    About Jennifer Blevins, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Female
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1629424742
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Blevins, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Blevins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Blevins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Blevins works at Novant Health Express at Walgreens - Leland in Leland, NC. View the full address on Jennifer Blevins’s profile.

    Jennifer Blevins has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Blevins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Blevins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Blevins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.