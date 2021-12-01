See All Neuropsychologists in Amherst, NY
Dr. Jennifer Bottoms, PHD

Neuropsychology
Overview

Dr. Jennifer Bottoms, PHD is a Neuropsychologist in Amherst, NY. They completed their fellowship with University at Buffalo

Dr. Bottoms works at DENT Neurologic Institute in Amherst, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    DENT Neurologic Institute
    3980 Sheridan Dr, Amherst, NY 14226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (716) 250-2000

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Cognitive Disorders
Concussion
Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD)
Cognitive Disorders
Concussion

Attention Deficit Disorder (ADD) Chevron Icon
Cognitive Disorders Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Memory Disorders Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • EBS-RMSCO
    • Excellus BlueCross BlueShield
    • Independent Health
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jennifer Bottoms, PHD

    Specialties
    • Neuropsychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1962656819
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University at Buffalo
    Residency
    • SUNY / Buffalo General Hospital
    Internship
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
