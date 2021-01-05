See All Nurse Practitioners in McAlester, OK
Jennifer Brewer, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (5)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Brewer, NP

Jennifer Brewer, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in McAlester, OK. 

Jennifer Brewer works at Weddle Familiy Clinic in McAlester, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Brewer's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Weddle Familiy Clinic
    1650 S Main St, McAlester, OK 74501 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 429-1800
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 05, 2021
    She is the best doctor I've ever had. She is attentive, caring and down to earth. And she is on top of things too. My dad, mom and grandma have been going to her for years, so when I moved here I had to sign up with her. You won't find a better doctor/NP in the state.
    Jan 05, 2021
    About Jennifer Brewer, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1659676591
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Brewer, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Brewer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Brewer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Brewer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Brewer works at Weddle Familiy Clinic in McAlester, OK. View the full address on Jennifer Brewer’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jennifer Brewer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Brewer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Brewer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Brewer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

