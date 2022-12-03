See All Physicians Assistants in Port St Lucie, FL
Jennifer Brody, PA-C Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jennifer Brody, PA-C

Physician Assistant (PA)
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Jennifer Brody, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Port St Lucie, FL. 

Jennifer Brody works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Port St Lucie, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Physician Assistants
Compare with other nearby providers
Amy Smith, PA-C
Amy Smith, PA-C
4.9 (34)
View Profile
Devon Verneuil, PA-C
Devon Verneuil, PA-C
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Martin Treasure Coast Surgeons
    1651 Se Tiffany Ave, Port St Lucie, FL 34952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (772) 398-1800
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Brody?

    Dec 03, 2022
    Today was my 1st visit and this PA os so smart and listened and i feel she will fix my issues i seen her for.
    MICHELLE D — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Brody, PA-C
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Brody, PA-C?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Brody to family and friends

    Jennifer Brody's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Brody

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Brody, PA-C.

    About Jennifer Brody, PA-C

    Specialties
    • Physician Assistant (PA)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932561768
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Brody, PA-C is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Brody is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Brody has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Brody has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Brody works at Cleveland Clinic Martin Health in Port St Lucie, FL. View the full address on Jennifer Brody’s profile.

    Jennifer Brody has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Brody.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Brody, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Brody appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Brody, PA-C?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.