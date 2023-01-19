Jennifer Brown, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Brown, APRN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jennifer Brown, APRN
Jennifer Brown, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lees Summit, MO.
Jennifer Brown's Office Locations
White Oak Psychiatric Services4045 NE Lakewood Way Ste 130, Lees Summit, MO 64064 Directions (816) 886-2184
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Jennifer was so easy to talk to and connect with! She was encouraging and understanding, and I never felt rushed in her office. I have recommend her to numerous friends and colleagues (I’m an RN) and have found her professionalism and friendliness to be unparalleled!
About Jennifer Brown, APRN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Brown accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Jennifer Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Brown.
