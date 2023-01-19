See All Nurse Practitioners in Lees Summit, MO
Jennifer Brown, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
3.1 (7)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Brown, APRN

Jennifer Brown, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Lees Summit, MO. 

Jennifer Brown works at White Oak Psychiatric Services in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Brown's Office Locations

    White Oak Psychiatric Services
    White Oak Psychiatric Services
4045 NE Lakewood Way Ste 130, Lees Summit, MO 64064
(816) 886-2184
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Jan 19, 2023
    Jennifer was so easy to talk to and connect with! She was encouraging and understanding, and I never felt rushed in her office. I have recommend her to numerous friends and colleagues (I'm an RN) and have found her professionalism and friendliness to be unparalleled!
    Michele M — Jan 19, 2023
    About Jennifer Brown, APRN

    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    • English
    • 1548659675
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Brown, APRN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Brown works at White Oak Psychiatric Services in Lees Summit, MO. View the full address on Jennifer Brown’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Jennifer Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Brown.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Brown, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Brown appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

