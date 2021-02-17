Dr. Jennifer Buzzett, OD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Buzzett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jennifer Buzzett, OD
Overview of Dr. Jennifer Buzzett, OD
Dr. Jennifer Buzzett, OD is an Optometrist in Tampa, FL.
Dr. Buzzett's Office Locations
Innovision3202 W Kennedy Blvd Ste 1, Tampa, FL 33609 Directions (813) 872-6063
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Doctor Buzzette was what you would hope all doctors would be like. Detail oriented, kind, and compassionate!! Treats us all like human beings not a date of birth. Her staff is excellent as well, took time in helping me choose the right glasses to fit my needs and tiny head.. and gave me all the features my insurance paid for, anti glare etc..I can't say enough about the time I spent at Optical Outlets in Carrolwood. Thank you again
About Dr. Jennifer Buzzett, OD
- Optometry
- English
- 1316989627
Dr. Buzzett has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buzzett accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Buzzett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Buzzett. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Buzzett.
