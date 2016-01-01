Overview of Jennifer Cannon, APRN

Jennifer Cannon, APRN is a Family Medicine Nurse Practitioner in Torrington, CT. They specialize in Family Medicine (Nurse Practitioner), has 9 years of experience. They graduated from Sacred Heart University Trumbull, Ct.



Jennifer Cannon works at Synergy Advanced Healthcare LLC in Torrington, CT with other offices in Canton, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.