Overview

Dr. Jennifer Cardinal, PHD is a Psychologist in Bountiful, UT. 

Dr. Cardinal works at Neurobehavioral Center for Growth in Bountiful, UT with other offices in Layton, UT. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Neurobehavioral Center for Growth
    415 Medical Dr Ste A100, Bountiful, UT 84010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (801) 683-1062
  2. 2
    Layton Office
    327 W Gordon Ave, Layton, UT 84041 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (385) 424-1962
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Davis Hospital and Medical Center
  • Lakeview Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism
ADHD and-or ADD
Anxiety
Autism

ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Neurologic and-or Neurobehavioral Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetLife
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth
    • Tricare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Jennifer Cardinal, PHD

    Specialties
    • Psychology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1467898197
    Education & Certifications

    Undergraduate School
    • Brigham Young University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cardinal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardinal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardinal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardinal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardinal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

