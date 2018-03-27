Dr. Cardinal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jennifer Cardinal, PHD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jennifer Cardinal, PHD is a Psychologist in Bountiful, UT.
Dr. Cardinal works at
Locations
Neurobehavioral Center for Growth415 Medical Dr Ste A100, Bountiful, UT 84010 Directions (801) 683-1062
Layton Office327 W Gordon Ave, Layton, UT 84041 Directions (385) 424-1962Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Davis Hospital and Medical Center
- Lakeview Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- Tricare
Ratings & Reviews
Jennifer was fantastic with my 8 year old son. Very professional. Great with kids, and good communication with parents.
About Dr. Jennifer Cardinal, PHD
- Psychology
- English
- 1467898197
Education & Certifications
- Brigham Young University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cardinal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Cardinal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cardinal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cardinal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cardinal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.