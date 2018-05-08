Jennifer Carley has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Carley, PMHNP-BC
Overview of Jennifer Carley, PMHNP-BC
Jennifer Carley, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Salem, OR.
Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Find providers based on your care needs
Jennifer Carley's Office Locations
- 1 2695 12th Pl Se, Salem, OR 97302 Directions (503) 371-3121
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Carley?
I’ve had exceptional care from Ms Carley. I highly recommend her.
About Jennifer Carley, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1114918471
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Carley accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Carley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Jennifer Carley. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Carley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Carley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Carley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.