Jennifer Chiba has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Chiba, MFT
Overview
Jennifer Chiba, MFT is a Marriage & Family Therapist in Rosemead, CA.
Jennifer Chiba works at
Locations
-
1
Maryvale7600 Graves Ave, Rosemead, CA 91770 Directions (626) 280-6510
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Chiba?
About Jennifer Chiba, MFT
- Marriage & Family Therapy
- English
- 1255459533
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Chiba works at
Jennifer Chiba has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Chiba.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Chiba, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Chiba appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.