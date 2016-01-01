Jennifer Coraggio accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Coraggio, LMHC
Overview
Jennifer Coraggio, LMHC is a Counselor in Clearwater, FL.
Jennifer Coraggio works at
Locations
-
1
Total Family Wellness1831 N Belcher Rd Ste C3, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 386-8900
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
About Jennifer Coraggio, LMHC
- Counseling
- English
- 1891847778
Jennifer Coraggio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Coraggio has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Coraggio.
