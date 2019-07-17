Jennifer Cribb, MSN is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Cribb is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Cribb, MSN
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jennifer Cribb, MSN
Jennifer Cribb, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in Las Vegas, NV.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Cribb's Office Locations
- 1 201 N Buffalo Dr Unit 201, Las Vegas, NV 89145 Directions (702) 242-2737
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Plan of Nevada
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Teachers Health Trust
- Teamsters or other Unions
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Cribb?
Dr. Jennifer Cribb is the doctor you want to go to. She is amazing. She really listens and is an excellent diagnostician.
About Jennifer Cribb, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1093047086
Education & Certifications
- University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Cribb has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Cribb accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Cribb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
25 patients have reviewed Jennifer Cribb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Cribb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Cribb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Cribb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.