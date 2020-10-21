See All Clinical Psychologists in Winter Park, FL
Jennifer Crofts

Clinical Psychology
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Crofts is a Clinical Psychologist in Winter Park, FL. 

Jennifer Crofts works at Safe Harbor Counseling and Advocacy LLC in Winter Park, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Safe Harbor Counseling and Advocacy LLC
    5971 Brick Ct, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 288-5553

Oct 21, 2020
Although she was not accepting new patients at the time she took a few minutes to talk to me and I have never been made to feel more valid or reassured by anyone in mental healthcare. She helped me to put into words what I needed, and went out of her way to help me. She gave me hope that I could find a therapist that fit me and I'm so grateful.
Michelle — Oct 21, 2020
About Jennifer Crofts

Specialties
  • Clinical Psychology
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1225680184
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Crofts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennifer Crofts works at Safe Harbor Counseling and Advocacy LLC in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Jennifer Crofts’s profile.

Jennifer Crofts has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Crofts.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Crofts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Crofts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

