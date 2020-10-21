Jennifer Crofts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Crofts
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Crofts is a Clinical Psychologist in Winter Park, FL.
Jennifer Crofts works at
Locations
Safe Harbor Counseling and Advocacy LLC5971 Brick Ct, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (407) 288-5553
Although she was not accepting new patients at the time she took a few minutes to talk to me and I have never been made to feel more valid or reassured by anyone in mental healthcare. She helped me to put into words what I needed, and went out of her way to help me. She gave me hope that I could find a therapist that fit me and I'm so grateful.
About Jennifer Crofts
