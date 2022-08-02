See All Family Doctors in Shallotte, NC
Jennifer Cully, FNP

Family Medicine
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Cully, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC. 

Jennifer Cully works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick
    5145 SELLERS RD, Shallotte, NC 28470 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (910) 312-1150
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jennifer Cully, FNP

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1518295559
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Cully, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Cully is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Cully has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Cully has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Cully works at Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick in Shallotte, NC. View the full address on Jennifer Cully’s profile.

    Jennifer Cully has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Cully.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Cully, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Cully appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.