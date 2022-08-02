Jennifer Cully, FNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Cully is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Cully, FNP
Offers telehealth
Overview
Jennifer Cully, FNP is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shallotte, NC.
Jennifer Cully works at
Locations
Novant Health Oceanside Family Medicine & Convenient Care - Brunswick5145 SELLERS RD, Shallotte, NC 28470 Directions (910) 312-1150
Insurance Accepted
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Jennifer Cully is easy to talk to and takes time to address my concerns. I have been a patient at Oceanside for years and they are great, from the front desk to checkout - friendly, professional, and efficient!
About Jennifer Cully, FNP
- Family Medicine
- English
- Female
- 1518295559
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Cully has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Cully accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Cully has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
