See All Counselors in Kansas City, MO
Jennifer Dasilva, MA Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Jennifer Dasilva, MA

Counseling
3.9 (7)
Call for new patient details

Overview

Jennifer Dasilva, MA is a Counselor in Kansas City, MO. 

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Counselors
Compare with other nearby providers
Lacey Mings-Upshaw, PLPC
Lacey Mings-Upshaw, PLPC
0.0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    101 NE 72nd St, Kansas City, MO 64118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (816) 452-7775
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Dasilva?

    Sep 16, 2016
    Jennifer sees my daughter and she has been great with her. She does not just listen, she participates in the conversation, even saying things that may not be easy for us as parents to hear but are important in my daughter's treatment.
    BH in Kansas City, MO — Sep 16, 2016
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Dasilva, MA
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Dasilva, MA?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Dasilva to family and friends

    Jennifer Dasilva's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Dasilva

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Dasilva, MA.

    About Jennifer Dasilva, MA

    Specialties
    • Counseling
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1639186125
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Dasilva has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Jennifer Dasilva. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Dasilva.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Dasilva, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Dasilva appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Dasilva, MA?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.