Jennifer Dasque, ARNP
Overview of Jennifer Dasque, ARNP
Jennifer Dasque, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Winter Park, FL.
Jennifer Dasque's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Center for Health & Wellbeing2005 Mizell Ave # 1600A, Winter Park, FL 32792 Directions (866) 390-7839
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Winter Park
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Dasque?
Ms. Jennifer Dasque is an amazing health care provider. From her best side manners to her medical knowledge is phenomenal. She listen and provide solution to your issues and you feel like you were able to get some answers and solutions for your issues and concern. She is also very personable and take her time to evaluate medical issue and concerns at hand. There was a medication that my insurance kept giving me issues for and even my PCP and specialist office tried multiple time with no success. Ms. Dasque was able to provide detailed pre-auth medical info that the insurance needed and she was able to get things approved; that was not able to get approved for last 5 to 6 years. Really appreciate Jennifer for being an amazing health care practitioner.
About Jennifer Dasque, ARNP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1881183168
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Dasque has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Dasque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Dasque. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Dasque.
