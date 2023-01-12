See All Nurse Practitioners in Winter Park, FL
Jennifer Dasque, ARNP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jennifer Dasque, ARNP

Jennifer Dasque, ARNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Winter Park, FL. 

Jennifer Dasque works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Center for Health & Wellbeing in Winter Park, FL. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Dasque's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Center for Health & Wellbeing
    2005 Mizell Ave # 1600A, Winter Park, FL 32792 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 390-7839

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth Winter Park

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(2)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
About Jennifer Dasque, ARNP

Specialties
  • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1881183168
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Frequently Asked Questions

Jennifer Dasque, ARNP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Dasque is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Jennifer Dasque has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Jennifer Dasque has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Jennifer Dasque works at AdventHealth Medical Group Family Medicine at Center for Health & Wellbeing in Winter Park, FL. View the full address on Jennifer Dasque’s profile.

2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Dasque. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Dasque.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Dasque, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Dasque appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

