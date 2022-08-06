Jennifer Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Davis, ARNP-C
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jennifer Davis, ARNP-C
Jennifer Davis, ARNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL.
Jennifer Davis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jennifer Davis' Office Locations
-
1
Orlando Health Physician Associates3464 Avalon Park East Blvd, Orlando, FL 32828 Directions (407) 302-3115
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Davis?
I always get a bit nervous when going into anything medical. I have been working really hard to manage my health including diabetes. Making great strides and reducing my A1C dramatically. But till now I have felt alone in the fight as I just did not feel I ever had a practitioner who wanted to fight with me. But Jennifer has changed my perception. She strategically works with me and helping me find the right medicines. Always concerned and empathetic about how I am feeling and putting real though and professionalism behind my treatment. She also sees my wife and takes time to look at my grandkids pictures. She makes me feel heard and important about how I feel and my health goals. I hope to never lose her and will continue to see her until it isn't possible. A shout out to her for caring about what she does and the people she treats.
About Jennifer Davis, ARNP-C
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1124144993
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Davis accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Davis works at
9 patients have reviewed Jennifer Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.