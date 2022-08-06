See All Nurse Practitioners in Orlando, FL
Jennifer Davis, ARNP-C

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.1 (9)
Call for new patient details

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Davis, ARNP-C

Jennifer Davis, ARNP-C is a Nurse Practitioner in Orlando, FL. 

Jennifer Davis works at Orlando Health Physician Associates in Orlando, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Davis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Orlando Health Physician Associates
    3464 Avalon Park East Blvd, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 302-3115
    • Aetna
    • First Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 06, 2022
    I always get a bit nervous when going into anything medical. I have been working really hard to manage my health including diabetes. Making great strides and reducing my A1C dramatically. But till now I have felt alone in the fight as I just did not feel I ever had a practitioner who wanted to fight with me. But Jennifer has changed my perception. She strategically works with me and helping me find the right medicines. Always concerned and empathetic about how I am feeling and putting real though and professionalism behind my treatment. She also sees my wife and takes time to look at my grandkids pictures. She makes me feel heard and important about how I feel and my health goals. I hope to never lose her and will continue to see her until it isn't possible. A shout out to her for caring about what she does and the people she treats.
    Julio C Caba — Aug 06, 2022
    About Jennifer Davis, ARNP-C

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124144993
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Davis works at Orlando Health Physician Associates in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Jennifer Davis’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Jennifer Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Davis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

