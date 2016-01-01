Jennifer Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Davis
Overview of Jennifer Davis
Jennifer Davis is a Nurse Practitioner in Gainesville, GA.
Jennifer Davis works at
Jennifer Davis' Office Locations
Guilford Immediate Care1250 Jesse Jewell Pkwy SE Ste 300, Gainesville, GA 30501 Directions (770) 532-0800
Ratings & Reviews
About Jennifer Davis
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1386047090
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.