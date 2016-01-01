Jennifer Dietzel accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Dietzel, NP
Overview of Jennifer Dietzel, NP
Jennifer Dietzel, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Saginaw, MI.
Jennifer Dietzel works at
Jennifer Dietzel's Office Locations
-
1
Great Lakes Bay Health Centers Davenport3023 DAVENPORT AVE, Saginaw, MI 48602 Directions (989) 907-2761Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 7:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Dietzel?
About Jennifer Dietzel, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1376973073
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Dietzel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Dietzel works at
Jennifer Dietzel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Dietzel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Dietzel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Dietzel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.