Jennifer Dimas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Dimas, MSN
Overview of Jennifer Dimas, MSN
Jennifer Dimas, MSN is a Nurse Practitioner in San Antonio, TX.
Jennifer Dimas works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Jennifer Dimas' Office Locations
-
1
Southeast South Texas Center for Pediatric Care94 Briggs St Ste 400, San Antonio, TX 78224 Directions (210) 922-2299
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Dimas?
About Jennifer Dimas, MSN
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1548725658
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Dimas works at
Jennifer Dimas has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Dimas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Dimas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Dimas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.