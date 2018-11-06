See All Nurse Practitioners in Louisville, KY
Jennifer Dupree, APRN

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
2.0 (5)
Overview of Jennifer Dupree, APRN

Jennifer Dupree, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY. 

Jennifer Dupree works at Practice At 210 E Gray St Suite 900 in Louisville, KY. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Dupree's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Jeffrey L. Gum
    210 E Gray St Ste 900, Louisville, KY 40202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (502) 584-7525
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jennifer Dupree was extremely nice, knowledgeable, thorough and professional. She made me feel better about the cause for my pain and activated an immediate plan. I will definitely recommend her, assistant Candace and the X-ray staff. They all made me feel good about my visit.
    Linda H. in New Albany, IN — Nov 06, 2018
    About Jennifer Dupree, APRN

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144697863
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Dupree has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Jennifer Dupree has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Dupree works at Practice At 210 E Gray St Suite 900 in Louisville, KY. View the full address on Jennifer Dupree’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Jennifer Dupree. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Dupree.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Dupree, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Dupree appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

