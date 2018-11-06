Jennifer Dupree has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Dupree, APRN
Jennifer Dupree, APRN is a Nurse Practitioner in Louisville, KY.
Dr. Jeffrey L. Gum210 E Gray St Ste 900, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 584-7525
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Jennifer Dupree was extremely nice, knowledgeable, thorough and professional. She made me feel better about the cause for my pain and activated an immediate plan. I will definitely recommend her, assistant Candace and the X-ray staff. They all made me feel good about my visit.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1144697863
