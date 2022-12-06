See All Nurse Midwives in Gig Harbor, WA
Jennifer Eagle, CNM

Midwifery
5.0 (4)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Jennifer Eagle, CNM

Jennifer Eagle, CNM is a Midwife in Gig Harbor, WA. 

Jennifer Eagle works at Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor in Gig Harbor, WA with other offices in Tacoma, WA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jennifer Eagle's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates - Gig Harbor
    6401 Kimball Dr # 201, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Franciscan Women's Health Associates at St. Joseph
    1608 S J St # 55, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 06, 2022
    Jennifer was my midwife throughout my entire pregnancy. She was so knowledgeable and took amazing care of me. She went above and beyond for me and I’m so grateful for her. I was a single mom and terrified. She never made me feel judged or uncomfortable in the slightest. She always responded to me immediately when I would message her or call her at the office. I have continued to go to her for my care since having my healthy baby boy and she continues to be amazing. She was so thorough during my last annual and made me feel like she had all the time in the world. I cannot say enough nice things about Jennifer. ??
    Anna Norheim — Dec 06, 2022
    Photo: Jennifer Eagle, CNM
    About Jennifer Eagle, CNM

    Specialties
    • Midwifery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1710384235
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Anthony Hospital

