Jennifer Chiofalo, PMHNP-BC
Overview of Jennifer Chiofalo, PMHNP-BC
Jennifer Chiofalo, PMHNP-BC is a Nurse Practitioner in Garden City, NY.
Jennifer Chiofalo's Office Locations
Nassau Psychiatric Services PC601 Franklin Ave Ste 120, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 280-9030
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Jennifer is such a pleasure to work with. She is vastly intelligent and cutting edge with medications and behavior therapy. She stays on top of everything and makes sure I do my part in my treatment. She is compassionate, an excellent listener, and truly makes me feel that she wants me to get better. She makes me feel confident in her knowledge. She has an excellent demeanor and always makes me feel comfortable speaking with her. I trust her implicitly. I feel very lucky that I found her!
About Jennifer Chiofalo, PMHNP-BC
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1184169369
Jennifer Chiofalo accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Chiofalo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Jennifer Chiofalo. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Chiofalo.
