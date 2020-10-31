Jennifer Edwards has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Edwards, NP
Offers telehealth
Overview of Jennifer Edwards, NP
Jennifer Edwards, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Greenville, SC.
Jennifer Edwards works at
Jennifer Edwards' Office Locations
-
1
Bon Secours Saint Francis Health Center1 Saint Francis Dr, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 255-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 5:00pmSunday8:00am - 5:00pm
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Edwards?
She is super nice, listens to all of your concerns, and follows through with what she says she is going to do.
About Jennifer Edwards, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1972763886
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Edwards accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Edwards has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Edwards works at
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Edwards. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Edwards.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Edwards, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Edwards appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.