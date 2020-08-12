Jennifer Eickstadt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Eickstadt, PA-C
Overview
Jennifer Eickstadt, PA-C is a Physician Assistant in Spokane, WA.
Jennifer Eickstadt works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Kaiser Permanente Tysons Corner6002 N Lidgerwood St, Spokane, WA 99208 Directions (509) 482-4402
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Eickstadt?
Jennifer Eickstadt is a new provider to me. She quickly remedied some past decisions that caused my long-awaited referrals to be denied. With a kind heart and a few strokes of her keyboard, my referrals were back on track that same day. Jennifer discusses options so the patient can make informed decisions. Due to COVID-19, I have yet to meet with her in person but have had 2 wonderful virtual visits
About Jennifer Eickstadt, PA-C
- Physician Assistant (PA)
- English
- 1417259060
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Eickstadt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Eickstadt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Eickstadt works at
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Eickstadt. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Eickstadt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Eickstadt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Eickstadt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.