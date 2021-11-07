See All Nurse Practitioners in Arlington Heights, IL
Jennifer Eisenstein, NP Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Jennifer Eisenstein, NP

Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
4.8 (4)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Jennifer Eisenstein, NP

Jennifer Eisenstein, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington Heights, IL. 

Jennifer Eisenstein works at Eisenstein Medical Center in Arlington Heights, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Nurse Practitioners
Compare with other nearby providers
Gabrielle Houser, NP
Gabrielle Houser, NP
5.0 (1)
View Profile

Jennifer Eisenstein's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Eisenstein Medical Center
    135 E Algonquin Rd # 2, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 329-2020

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Asthma
Family Counseling
Acne
Asthma
Family Counseling

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Family Counseling Chevron Icon
Family Planning Services Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Jennifer Eisenstein?

    Nov 07, 2021
    I recently scheduled an appointment with Jennifer's office to have a physical exam & blood work done. Anyone who has tried to make an appointment with a Medical Doctor's office knows availability can easily take 1-3 months. Jennifer's office was able to get me in on short notice. During the physical exam Jennifer asked about my overall health and if i have any issues that she should address. After she provided feedback to my issues blood work was done. The results were shared with me via email within 48 hours, along with her additional comments regarding the results. I had an extremely positive experience she's very knowledgeable, experienced, caring, and the office exudes competence. I would highly advise anyone to schedule an appointment with Jennifer.
    Allen — Nov 07, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Jennifer Eisenstein, NP
    How would you rate your experience with Jennifer Eisenstein, NP?
    • Likelihood of recommending Jennifer Eisenstein to family and friends

    Jennifer Eisenstein's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Jennifer Eisenstein

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Jennifer Eisenstein, NP.

    About Jennifer Eisenstein, NP

    Specialties
    • Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1427364298
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Eisenstein, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Eisenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Eisenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Jennifer Eisenstein works at Eisenstein Medical Center in Arlington Heights, IL. View the full address on Jennifer Eisenstein’s profile.

    4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Eisenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Eisenstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Eisenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Eisenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Jennifer Eisenstein, NP?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.