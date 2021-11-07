Jennifer Eisenstein, NP is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Eisenstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Jennifer Eisenstein, NP
Overview of Jennifer Eisenstein, NP
Jennifer Eisenstein, NP is a Nurse Practitioner in Arlington Heights, IL.
Jennifer Eisenstein works at
Jennifer Eisenstein's Office Locations
Eisenstein Medical Center135 E Algonquin Rd # 2, Arlington Heights, IL 60005 Directions (847) 329-2020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Jennifer Eisenstein?
I recently scheduled an appointment with Jennifer's office to have a physical exam & blood work done. Anyone who has tried to make an appointment with a Medical Doctor's office knows availability can easily take 1-3 months. Jennifer's office was able to get me in on short notice. During the physical exam Jennifer asked about my overall health and if i have any issues that she should address. After she provided feedback to my issues blood work was done. The results were shared with me via email within 48 hours, along with her additional comments regarding the results. I had an extremely positive experience she's very knowledgeable, experienced, caring, and the office exudes competence. I would highly advise anyone to schedule an appointment with Jennifer.
About Jennifer Eisenstein, NP
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1427364298
Frequently Asked Questions
Jennifer Eisenstein has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Eisenstein accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Eisenstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Jennifer Eisenstein. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Eisenstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Eisenstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Eisenstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.