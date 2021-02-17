See All Audiology Technology in Howell, NJ
Jennifer Elfert, AUD

Audiology
4.9 (14)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Jennifer Elfert, AUD is an Audiology in Howell, NJ. They specialize in Audiology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of FL.

Jennifer Elfert works at New Jersey Hearing & Tinnitus Center in Howell, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ and Monroe, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    New Jersey Hearing & Tinnitus Center
    4691 Us Highway 9, Howell, NJ 07731 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 942-7220
    New Jersey Hearing & Tinnitus Center
    55-77 Schanck Rd, Freehold, NJ 07728 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 942-7220
    New Jersey Hearing & Tinnitus Center
    1600 Perrineville Rd, Monroe, NJ 08831 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 409-9327

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hearing Loss
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Hearing Loss
Tinnitus
Vertigo

Hearing Loss
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vestibular Testing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 17, 2021
    Excellent. Dr. Jennifer is the best. She is professional, friendly, intelligent and extremely patient
    Nicoletta Ferraioli — Feb 17, 2021
    About Jennifer Elfert, AUD

    Specialties
    • Audiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1558354555
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • University of FL
    Undergraduate School
    • Hofstra University School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Jennifer Elfert, AUD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Jennifer Elfert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Jennifer Elfert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    14 patients have reviewed Jennifer Elfert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Elfert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Elfert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Elfert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

