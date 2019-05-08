Jennifer Farmer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Jennifer Farmer, FNP is a Nurse Practitioner in Austin, TX.
River Hills Family Medicine7011 Ribelin Ranch Rd Ste 200, Austin, TX 78750 Directions (512) 345-7436
- Aetna
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Farmer took the time to really listen to and hear me. I believe she is very thoughtful and completely understood my medical needs.
- Nursing (Nurse Practitioner)
- English
- 1407105216
Jennifer Farmer accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Jennifer Farmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Jennifer Farmer works at
9 patients have reviewed Jennifer Farmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Jennifer Farmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Jennifer Farmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Jennifer Farmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.