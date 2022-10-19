See All Neurosurgeons in Maumee, OH
Jenny Fender, PA

Neurosurgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview of Jenny Fender, PA

Jenny Fender, PA is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Maumee, OH. 

Jenny Fender works at McLaren St. Luke's Neurosurgery in Maumee, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Anthem as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Jenny Fender's Office Locations

  1. 1
    McLaren St. Luke's Neurosurgery
    5757 Monclova Rd Ste 15, Maumee, OH 43537 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 740-1384
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • AARP
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • CareSource
    • Paramount

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Jenny Fender, PA

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Gender
    • Female
    NPI Number
    • 1205382702
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • McLaren St. Luke's

